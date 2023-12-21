GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) is in Greeneville Thursday investigating the impact of a chemical release at a cheese factory.

On Wednesday, Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith said two leaks of anhydrous ammonia were reported at La Quesera Mexicana on Hankins Street.

In total, 29 people were taken to area hospitals. Ballad Health facilities received 25 of those patients, and a Ballad Health spokesperson said all of those had been treated and sent home as of Thursday morning.

Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Chief Communications Officer Chris Cannon told News Channel 11 Thursday morning that TOSHA had opened an on-site investigation at the factory. Cannon said TOSHA is investigating the impacts of the ammonia release on employees at the facility.

According to Cannon, a TOSHA investigator will likely survey the scene, review La Quesera Mexicana records and procedures and conduct interviews to determine what led to the leaks.

Cannon noted workplace injury investigations of this sort typically take between six and eight weeks to complete. Preliminary information will not be released by TOSHA, but the investigation will be open to public review following the submission of the final report.