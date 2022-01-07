Top students from local high schools gearing up for Scholars’ Bowl

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 38th season of a televised high school quiz competition that allows top students to test their knowledge will start Monday.

The Scholars’ Bowl, which is almost four decades old, will return next week with 51 teams from East Tennessee and Kentucky.

“We highlight and give credit to the academic excellence of these students who don’t get a lot of recognition,” said show producer Ernie Roberts. “They don’t get the recognition that comes with sports, which is great. We want to give our academic students the same chance.”

Although production had to be cut back last year due to the pandemic, it is back this year.