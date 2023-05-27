JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Governor Bill Lee appointed Tony Treadway to the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Board of Trustees. According to a release from ETSU, Treadway is the President and CEO of The Creative Energy Group, a local advertising agency.

Along with founding and growing Creative Energy Inc., Treadway’s past experience includes serving as director of communications for Nuclear Fuel Services of Erwin and as assistant news director and anchor at News Channel 11.

“Tony’s deep roots in Northeast Tennessee, his commitment to education and his extensive business experience make him an exceptional addition to our Board of Trustees,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “His strong ties to the university and community, paired with his experience in leadership positions, will undoubtedly be an asset to our ongoing mission of excellence.”

Treadway has notable achievements from his work with the Johnson City School Board and the city’s Industrial Development Board. Treadway is credited with assisting in the creation of ETSU’s William B. Greene Jr. Stadium as well, according to the release.