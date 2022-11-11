GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The smash hit “Company,” which earned multiple Tony Awards upon its 1970 debut, will show at Tusculum during a six-performance run in November.

Friday, Nov. 11 is the opening night for the musical that is told through a 35-year-old bachelor’s perception of navigating and sustaining relationships in his urban American environment. The curtains will open in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center.

“We are ecstatic to bring such a renowned production to Tusculum so the community can enjoy another first-class musical on our stage,” said Beth Schnura, the director of “Company” and director of Tusculum Arts Outreach. “The cast will showcase its exceptional talent and thoroughly entertain audiences while presenting them a storyline that has a great deal of depth.

“Seeing this musical in person will bring the messages to life in a vibrant way for our audiences.”

Castmembers include Matt Hensley as Robert, Claire Hensley as Marta, Margo Olmsted as Sarah, Josh Beddingfield as Harry, Courtney Beddingfield as Susan, Dodger Kirkland as Peter, Kristin Girton as Jenny, Zach Gass as David, Allison Pruitt as Amy, Dylan Pruitt as Paul, Vicky Livesay as Joanne, Kyle Mason as Larry and Shelly Skelly as April.

Other lead production team members include Kasise Shelnutt, the music director; Paige Mengel, the stage manager; and Frank Mengel, the set design manager.

Show dates include Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for anyone aged 12-59, $12 for those 60 or above and $5 for anyone younger than 12 years old. To purchase tickets, click here. While purchasing tickets, audience members can also choose to make a donation in support of Tusculum’s arts programming.