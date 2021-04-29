Tommy’s Express Car Wash coming to The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new car wash option is coming to The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to a release, a new Tommy’s Express Car Wash franchise location is “coming soon” to The Pinnacle.

Tommy’s Express offers a monthly unlimited wash membership program called TommyClub, the release states.

“We are overjoyed with the addition of Tommy’s and the continued positive impact The Pinnacle continues to have on the entire region,” said Pinnacle Developer Steve Johnson. “Our vision is based on the strength of our market and its demographics. Our objective is to give consumers a one-of-a-kind opportunity, from shopping and entertainment to dining, we continue to build more reasons to visit the best lifestyle shopping experience in the five-state region.”

The release did not specify when the car wash would open or where it would be located at the Pinnacle.