TN WARN Notice: Sodexo files "temporary closure" notice, 94 affected in Washington County

by: News Channel 11 Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sodexo company is laying off 94 people in Washington County as part of a “temporary closure.”

The WARN notice on the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development’s website is dated September 2. The notice states the closure was effective August 15.

According to the Sodexo website, the company specializes in food and facilities management.

Sodexo manages dining services on the ETSU campus.

The Northeast Local Workforce Development Area’s rapid response team was notified and will coordinate with affected employees.

