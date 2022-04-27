WASHINGTON (WJHL) — A Johnson City educator who was selected as Tennessee’s teacher of the year was honored Wednesday in Washington.

Morgan Rankin, a teacher at South Side Elementary, was among a group of top teachers in the nation who were in the nation’s capital.

Rankin was invited to Washington for a special ceremony celebrating her and the other award-winning educators.

“It was absolutely unexpected that I won, I’m still in a state of shock six months later,” Rankin said. “I never went into teaching expecting to win any awards, it’s just an incredible job without the awards, you get rewarded every year with a group of students watching them grow.”

A teacher from Ohio was named national teacher of the year.