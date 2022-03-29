JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As crews continue to fight the blaze on Buffalo Mountain, Tennessee forestry experts have noticed fires becoming more frequent and covering more ground than in recent years.

If Tennessee wildfires continue at their current pace, it will be the highest year since 2017 in both acres burnt and number of fires. This pace, however, is not unusual, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Tim Phelps, PIO for the division, said the state has seen 481 fires burn 3,460 acres. In just three months, Phelps said that’s already half the acreage burnt in all of 2021.

In 2020, the state saw an all-time low number of acreage burnt at 2,275.

If fires continue at their current pace, 2022 would be worse than 2017, which saw 632 fires burn 7,770 acres.

Phelps said this year does not nearly approach the destruction in 2016. 1,345 fires burned a whopping 85,324 that year.

You can view historical records of Tennessee fire counts and acreage burnt below:

Despite the fast pace compared to the last five years, Phelps said this particular spring fire season is not out of the ordinary, and the acreage burnt has been controllable.

“It’s not unusual to see some fires,” Phelps said. “Our firefighters are able to implement practices that are well-received by the fire in terms of getting them contained.”

A rash of fires this spring have kept firefighters busy, including several on Buffalo Mountain. That fire is largest in East Tennessee right now.

The usual suspects that cause wildfire growth are dry weather and wind. East Tennessee is not experiencing a drought, but recent high winds have eliminated any moisture the ground receives said James Heaton, the man leading crews on Buffalo Mountain.

“We’ve had a significant amount of rain, but we’ve had a lot of wind that dried it out pretty quickly afterwards,” Heaton said.

That wind also makes the job of containing wildfires that much harder. An expected change in wind direction on Wednesday meant Heaton must change his containment strategy.

“Rather than looking at the southern flanks, we’re going to really be looking at the eastern flanks, and make sure that everything is good and solid,” Heaton said.

Not only can the wind spread embers and sparks further, but it also pushes hot air over previously unburnt areas.

“It pushes it and pre-heats any fuel in front of its path making it more ignitable, making it more receptive to catching on fire, but also making it spread faster,” Phelps said.

East Tennessee is still a month and a half out from the end of the spring fire season. The fire threat is hampered significantly once undergrowth returns to the forests.

“As vegetation greens-up, that creates cooler and moister conditions on the forest floor,” Phelps said. “Even if there’s a fire started, it’s not going to spread very fast.”

The Tennessee Division of Forestry issues burn permits during fire season, which runs from Oct. 15-May 15 every year.

If you are wanting to burn on your property, they ask to check if your county is able to acquire burn permits. You can check your county’s status by following this link.

Right now, every county in Northeast Tennessee is under a burn permit ban because of the current conditions.