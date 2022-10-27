UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett visited Unicoi County on Thursday. Hargett made stops at the county’s election commission and the public library during his trip.

While at the Unicoi County Election Commission, Hargett lauded the county’s early voting numbers as some of the best in the state. Following low voter turnout in recent elections, Hargett said he was on a mission to bring those numbers up.

“I wanted to come by the election commission and thank these hard workers here in Unicoi County,” Hargett said. “They, by turnout percentage, are among the tops in the state right now. I think that’s a great credit to how much they value free and fair elections in this community and their confidence in elections.

Election officials said Hargett’s visit was appreciated and reaffirmed that the early voting totals have been encouraging.

“The Unicoi County Election Commission office is really excited to have our Secretary of State Tre Hargett come by and check in with us during early voting,” said Unicoi County Administrator of Elections Sarah Fain. “Early voting has been going really well for Unicoi County.”

During his stop, Hargett also reminded voters about the official Election Hotline and Text to Report Voter Fraud system. The hotline can be reached by dialing 1-800-850-4959.

While visiting the Unicoi County Public Library, Hargett presented a grant for $4,898 to the library. The Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant was given to the library for the purpose of purchasing solar charging stations, Wi-Fi hotspots and paying for the instruction of that technology.

Library director Suzy Bomgardner said the library plans to purchase five of those portable hotspots that can circulate through the community. Some technology classes in areas like computer coding will also be offered through the grant’s funding.

“Unicoi County is mountainous, we got the Cherokee National Forest, so Wi-Fi is hard to come by,” Bomgardner said. “So having five circulating hotspots is very, very useful for our community.”

The library will allow the hotspots to be checked out for 14-day periods.

State Senator Steve Southerland, State Representative John Holsclaw and State Senator Rusty Crowe were also in attendance for the TOP grant presentation.