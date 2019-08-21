TN man pleads guilty to 65 counts of child pornography in Wise County court

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man from Camden, Tennessee pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 65 counts of child pornography in the Wise County Circuit Court.

According to a release from C.H. Slemp, III, the Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth Attorney, the man was found guilty of the charges at a plea hearing on Tuesday.

Andrew Michael Hensley, 26, will have a hearing next year, during which prosecutors and the defendant will present evidence to determine an appropriate sentence.

The release says in February 2018, members of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were informed by the Richmond Computer Crimes Unit child pornography was being downloaded at an IP address in their county.

Hensley was identified as the suspect through investigation, and a search warrant was served on February 22 to on Hensley’s residence.

Hensley admitted to viewing and downloading the child pornography in interviews with authorities, and police recovered multiple images and videos from Hensley’s computer.

The prosecutors for the case were Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Newberry.

Hensley was convicted with a single count of possession of child pornography first offense and 64 count of second-offense child pornography.

Hensley faces a total maximum sentence of up to 645 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 14, 2020.