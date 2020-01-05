TN Lottery accepting public comments for draft rules on online sports betting

(WJHL) — Online sports betting in Tennessee continues to move forward.

Betting became legal in the state back in May, but right now, there is no timetable when people can start placing bets.

The legislation went into effect on July 1 and allows regulated, statewide mobile and interactive sports gambling for anyone 21 years and older.

Tennessee Lottery is accepting public comments on draft rules for the program.

Once all comments are submitted, the lottery and state advisory board will make final decisions on rules.

You can submit comments online by tomorrow at 11:59 PM (CT)