JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of the Tennessee Board of Education made the trip to Science Hill High School to discuss the state of education in Tennessee with local leaders Tuesday.

Johnson City teachers and students participated in panels with district administrators and state board members.

Local municipal and state lawmakers also joined in a discussion with the state board’s representatives.

While it was not mentioned during the discussions, News Channel 11 asked Republican state Reps. Tim Hicks and Rebecca Alexander at the meeting about the conversations happening in Nashville on rejecting federal education funding.

Those discussions are happening among lawmakers in the Joint Working Group on Federal Education Funding.

Bristol state Sen. Jon Lundberg co-chairs the group. Lundberg was not present at the event and was not available for comment Tuesday.

Hicks and Alexander are not a part of the group.

Alexander said the money from federal funding supports several important programs like free and reduced lunches, Title I schools, and learning for students with special needs and disabilities.

“Those kinds of programs have to be funded. It’s a lot of money to turn down,” Alexander said. “The state has to be able to replace that money if they’re not going to get it from the federal government.”

Hicks said the conversation in Nashville is about finding out if the state can handle those programs better than the federal government.

“I think it’s good to learn exactly where that money comes from, then how the state uses it, and the different things required with the money,” Hicks said. “I look forward to hearing what they found out.”

Alexander said the General Assembly should be careful with any decision because of the millions of dollars at stake.

“I believe that we have to be very wise in making some kind of rash move where we would jerk us away from federal funding,” Alexander said.

Hicks said it would be a tough decision to turn down the funding.

“It’s a lot of money and it would be very hard to turn down for me because here in Northeast Tennessee, I believe we need all the funding we can get,” Hicks said.

A teacher panel discussed some of the issues schools are facing during the state Board of Education’s visit, including their frustration after the first year of Tennessee’s third grade retention law.

Hicks said he expects lawmakers will look at potential revisions to the law in the upcoming session.

He said students as early as Pre-K should begin preparation specific to the third grade TCAP English Language Arts exam to get them ready.

“That’s where we really need to look to gain an advantage and get these students up to par to where they’re ready for the third-grade test,” Hicks said.

Educators also discussed a potential solution to Tennessee’s teacher shortage in the form of altering the requirements for educator licenses in some courses.

Specifically, those educators discussed making the exams teachers take for a license in a specific subject more specific.

Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett said that would involve taking a licensing exam on algebra or calculus, rather than an overarching math exam.

“In science, you already take a test for biology or for chemistry, it’s already specialized,” Barnett said. “So, maybe making math more specialized in the assessments that are given at the state level.”

Hicks said he has filed a bill the last two years to address teacher shortages in CTE programs. He said the bill would allow people licensed in CTE fields to teach without needing an education degree.