JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Edify Salon and Extension Bar owner Ketmanee Whitlock says she can spend up to three hours with a single client.

The time and intimacy of an appointment for dye or extensions, Whitlock told News Channel 11, gives her the perfect opportunity to see the signs of domestic violence.

“We get to know them a whole lot differently than if you were just checking out at a grocery store,” Whitlock said. “Being able to really reach people on a deeper level allows us to maybe experience something they’re going through. “

We first spoke with Whitlock in 2022.

Back then, Whitlock offered to host group domestic violence awareness classes to help other stylists comply with a new state law that made the training mandatory for obtaining a cosmetology license.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn proposed federal legislation that would encourage other states to replicate Tennessee’s policy.

If adopted, the Supporting the Abused by Learning Options to Navigate Survivor Stories Act (SALONS) would provide grants to states that require domestic violence awareness training as part of their licensure program.

Nearly two years later, Whitlock told News Channel 11 the training has given her the tools she needs to help clients.

“Through the courses that we’ve had, we’re able to kind of see things that maybe feel a little weird,” Whitlock said.

Along with giving them red flags to watch for, Whitlock said the training armed her with resources to connect clients to help.

For example, Agape Women’s Services provides Edify with discrete contact cards so potential victims know how to reach help without drawing attention from their abuser.

“It’s literally just a black business card with a phone number on it,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock said the training is worth it and something she encourages other states to look into.

“Unfortunately, this type of abuse and violence doesn’t go away,” Whitlock said. “So we need to continually remind ourselves what we’re supposed to look for. “