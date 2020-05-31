TN Gov. Lee to serve as grand marshal at Food City Supermarket Heroes 500 race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will serve as the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, officials announced Sunday.

Officials say Lee will give the command to the 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers just before they take the green flag at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile.

Due to social distancing restrictions, all of the race dignitaries will present their segments via video from remote locations.

Prior to Lee’s command, it was announced that Edwin McCain will perform the National Anthem. He is best known for his popular hits “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More.”

The invocation will be provided by Mike Rife, pastor of the Vansant Church of Christ.

Rife has given the invocation for this race for more than two decades, officials explained.

Monday night’s Grand Marshal, Paul Livrieri, executive vice president of operations for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, will give the command to fire engines prior to the 7 p.m. start of the Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The press release detailed that Allie Colleen will perform the National Anthem before Monday night’s race and the invocation will be provided by David Wilson of Bristol Raceway Ministries.

The 60th running of the Spring Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be delivered to racing fans via television and radio, with live coverage Sunday starting at 3:30 p.m. on FS1, PRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, the release detailed.

According to the release, after Sunday’s running of the Food City SUPERMARKET HEROES 500, the rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete on the all-concrete high-banked bullring under the lights during the Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco on Monday night at 7 p.m. with coverage provided by FS1, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.