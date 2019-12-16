TN Gov. Lee, TDEC announce $15 million loan for water improvements in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Water infrastructure needs in Johnson City are now being addressed by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

According to a release from TDEC, the department and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced a $15 million loan for Johnson City to begin rehabilitating sewer interceptors and replace 21,000 feet of the Lower Brush Creek collection system.

TDEC reports that the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan has a 20-year term at a 1.25% interest rate.

“The State Revolving Fund Loan Program serves our state well, and we are pleased to announce this funding for Johnson City,” Lee said. “These loans show our commitment to modernizing infrastructure, and this should be of major assistance to the community.”

TDEC reports they have awarded $1,485,000 in drinking water loans and $100,300,000 in clean water loans this fiscal year.