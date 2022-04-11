NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Though the average gas price across the state has dropped by 24 cents within the last month, the $3.89 average still stands at $1.21 more than in April 2021.

In a release from AAA, the Auto Club Group revealed that the pump prices in Tennessee have seen another 8-cent drop on average within the last week, and those prices are expected to continue falling.

“Gas prices are continuing to fall across the state, providing much-needed relief at the pump for Tennesseans,” said AAA’s Megan Cooper in the release. “If oil prices remain below $100 per barrel, we can expect to see additional drops in pump prices again this week.”

AAA data showed that 86% of Tennessee gas stations offer gallons below $4, with the lowest pump price as $3.59 for regular unleaded. Tennessee’s highest prices ($4.19 for regular unleaded) are close to the nation’s average of $4.11 per gallon, but these numbers have given Americans some relief as they continue to fall with the oil prices.

“The global oil market has seen lower prices since the U.S. and its allies agreed to significant releases of oil reserves,” the release stated. “Also weighing down oil prices is the fear of resurgent COVID-19 infections in China and its potential for an economic slowdown in one of the world’s largest oil-consuming nations.”

Locally, Kingsport landed among the top three least expensive metro markets in the state at $3.82 per gallon. Gas prices in Tennessee as county-wide averages appear as follows:

Carter — $3.798

Greene — $3.822

Hawkins — $3.804

Johnson — $3.705

Sullivan — $3.824

Unicoi — $3.847

Washington — $3.844

For more information and to view the entire interactive map, click here. Virginia averages can be seen by clicking here.