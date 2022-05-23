WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Maria Lee, Tennessee’s First Lady, is set to visit the state’s oldest town to help thank foster care families in the area Monday.

According to a press release, Lee will visit the George Jaynes Justice Center and distribute meal boxes to foster families to celebrate National Foster Care Month.

The event is being put on in partnership with One Generation Away, a nonprofit that focuses on combatting hunger throughout the United States.

The release states that 8,509 children are in foster care within Tennessee alone and encouraged the public to research how they can support foster children or families online.