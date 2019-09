FLAG POND, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s first lady, Maria Lee, is expected to be visiting our region ahead of her husband’s arrival tomorrow for an economics forum.

Maria Lee is expected to participate in a cleanup effort at Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park in Flag Pond.

As the summer heat subsides, we've teamed up with @TennStateParks for our September challenge. Parks across the state will host #TennesseeServes events, and we hope you'll join us in preserving Tennessee's historic beauty for all to enjoy! VOLUNTEER HERE: https://t.co/roIF89GN81 pic.twitter.com/WOZLrB3Tgg — Maria Lee (@MariaLeeTN) September 1, 2019

That cleanup is happening today starting at 11:00 a.m.