(WJHL) — Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn is set to visit multiple school districts across the Tri-Cities region on Thursday, June 9.

According to a news release from the Department of Education, Schwinn’s stops at Greene County Schools, Greeneville City Schools, Washington County Schools, Carter County Schools and Elizabethton City Schools are part of the Accelerating TN 2022 Tour.

The initiative spans 50 school districts in three weeks to highlight summer learning opportunities in different school systems. These summer programs stem from the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act and Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act, which is the first update in over 30 years to the way the state funds public education.

Schwinn’s tour in the Tri-Cities will include the following:

Greene County Schools (Moshiem Elementary and West Greene Middle School from 9:15-10 a.m.)

Greeneville City Schools (Hal Henard Elementary School from 10:30-11:15 a.m.)

Washington County Schools (Boones Creek Elementary from 12:15-1 p.m.)

Carter County Schools (Central Elementary from 1:45-2:30 p.m.)

Elizabethton City Schools (Elizabethton High School from 2:45-3:30 p.m.)

“Tennessee has led the nation in implementing innovative and student-focused strategies to accelerate student achievement and outcomes,” Schwinn stated in a news release. “The Accelerating TN 2022 bus tour will support the essential work continuing this summer—highlighting best practices, facilitating key discussions on strategic initiatives and the new TISA public school funding formula, and connecting the many stakeholders who want to help all Tennessee students succeed. By engaging, listening and learning during the tour, we can help ensure Tennessee continues to lead on behalf of our children.”

The tour also includes Reading 360 Early Reading Training and roundtables in each location to talk about strategies to accelerate student learning and achievement.