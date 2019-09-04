TN Dept. of Revenue: Greene Co. man indicted for tax evasion, theft

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Revenue have announced the arrest and indictment of a Greene County businessman on charges of tax evasion and theft.

Billy Wayne Wise, 56, was indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury Tuesday on 36 felony counts of tax evasion and one felony count of theft of property over $10,000.

According to a release the indictments allege, “Wise failed to remit sales tax due for Bill’s Repair Shop, as required by law.”

That release also said, “If convicted, Wise could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of sales tax evasion. He could also be sentenced to a maximum of four years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $10,000 for theft.”

We’re told Wise was arrested by Revenue special agents and Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators.

Bond for Wise was set at $100,000.