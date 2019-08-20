TN Dept. of Health: 2K+ cases of Hepatitis A confirmed statewide, 13 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Department of Health officials released a statement Tuesday that said they are still investigating and responding to a “large, multi-state” hepatitis A outbreak.

TDH officials said that more than 2,000 cases of Hep A have been confirmed in Tennessee and that 13 of those cases have been fatal.

’The deaths in Tennessee associated with the hepatitis A outbreak are extremely sad…The Tennessee Department of Health, metro health departments, jails and many other community partners are working every day to ensure people at high risk of infection with the hep A virus are vaccinated to prevent more illness and save lives.’’ TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

TDH officials are urging people most at risk for hepatitis A to get the vaccine.

The news release went onto say, “The groups most at risk for hepatitis A in the current outbreak include people who use recreational drugs, men who have sex with men and people experiencing homelessness. ”

According to TN Department of Health officials, Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus and can be transmitted through contact with feces or consumption of contaminated food or water.

To find out more about the Hepatitis A outbreak and how you can get vaccinated click HERE.