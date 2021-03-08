TN Comptroller: Former KPT community development program coordinator indicted on ’20 counts of official misconduct’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A man formerly in charge of Kingsport’s community development program has been indicted on 20 counts of “official misconduct.”

According to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Mark Haga, the City of Kingsport’s former community development program coordinator, “awarded contracts to his brother-in-law’s construction company to perform home repair projects totaling $731,940 between March 2008 and January 2020.”

The city’s payments to Haga’s brother-in-law were $15,000 or less, which allowed Haga to solely select a contractor without thorough review, formal quotes, or sealed bids by the city’s procurement department, according to ot the release.

It was also noted in the release that Haga authorized home repairs to his sister-in-law’s residence for “two projects totaling $18,100. Haga’s brother-in-law (the sister-in-law’s brother) performed the work on both projects.”

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in Monday’s release, “As part of this investigation, it became clear the City of Kingsport needed to improve its oversight and documentation procedures…I am pleased to note that city officials indicate they have corrected or intend to correct those deficiencies.”

Haga resigned from his position with the City of Kingsport on January 31, 2020.

He was officially indicted on 20 counts of “official misconduct” by a Sullivan County Grand Jury on February 24.