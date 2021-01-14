TN Comptroller: Former Johnson Co. nonprofit exec. director used funds for phone plan, personal groceries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office have released two separate investigation reports into nonprofit organizations in Johnson County.

A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition

According to investigators, the former director of A.C.T.I.O.N. Coalition in Johnson County, Angela Wills Dickens, was recently indicted on a theft charge after reportedly misappropriating funds.

In a detailed investigative report released by the Comptroller’s Office, they reviewed records from July 2014 to August 2018.

It was stated in the report that Dickens reportedly used A.C.T.I.O.N funds for a cell phone plan and purchasing food from a local grocery store.

The report read in part, “During the period reviewed, A.C.T.I.O.N Executive Director Angela Dickens misappropriated A.C.T.I.O.N funds totaling at least $3,674. Dickens incurred cell phone plan charges, including the purchase of equipment, totaling at least $3,462 for a family member’s phone, which were A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition paid by A.C.T.I.O.N. The family member was not an A.C.T.I.O.N employee. Dickens also used A.C.T.I.O.N funds to purchase food from a local grocery store for her personal use totaling at least $212.”

The report reads, “Dickens told investigators that she knew it was wrong for A.C.T.I.O.N to pay for her family member’s phone expenses and to purchase food for her family with A.C.T.I.O.N funds.”

According to the investigative report, Dickens resigned from her position in May 2018.

A Johnson County Grandy Jury indicted Dickens with one count of theft over $2,500 on January 11.

Johnson County Safe Haven

The Comptroller’s Office also said there was a separate investigation after Safe Haven of Johnson County’s executive director reportedly “improperly used the nonprofit’s credit card to make personal purchases, and he included family members and a family friend on the Safe Haven cell phone account.”

That investigation revealed that the executive director and his family friend paid the amounts owed to the organization, according to the report.

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Jason Mumpower, said in Thursday’s release, ““Our investigators have recommended a number of changes to strengthen financial accountability and oversight within these nonprofits.”