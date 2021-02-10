TN bill seeks to prevent police from being required to enforce certain executive orders

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – State and local government leaders have issued executive orders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A bill filed by a Kingsport lawmaker seeks to prevent law enforcement from being required to enforce certain kinds of executive orders that might restrict private businesses, peaceful assembly, and travel.

The bill from Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) was introduced in the House on Tuesday and was filed for introduction in the Senate on Wednesday.

Hulsey said he believes requiring police to carry out certain executive orders is wrong.

“The bill says you cannot use police power to enforce an executive order, or fiat, or decree out of state government or local government that deals with three constitutional issues,” he said.

The legislation says the governor or leader of a local government cannot require a law enforcement agency or officer to enforce a provision of an executive order that would:

(1) Require a private business entity to close;

(2) Restrict the freedom to assemble peaceably; or

(3) Restrict the freedom to travel

A portion of HB0700

The bill would still allow for the enforcement of curfews. Other state and local agencies, such as health departments, could still exercise “their statutory authority to maintain sanitation standards, conduct inspections of businesses, and perform other lawful duties and functions to

prevent the transmission and spread of an epidemic disease in this state,” according to the text.

The full text of the bill can be read here.

“It’s just not a mandate, ‘you shut your doors and you can’t open them until we tell you [you] can,'” said Hulsey.

News Channel 11 reached out to Governor Lee’s office for a response to the bill on Wednesday, and was sent the following statement:

“As the governor relayed in his state of the state address, any restrictions related to COVID-19 have been targeted, temporary and erred on the side of local control. Additionally, the governor’s executive orders have explicitly protected houses of worship from being shut down. We have concerns about the need for this bill and what it’s trying to achieve.” – Laine Arnold, Communications Director

Hulsey told News Channel 11 on Wednesday he believes the legislation is important to have in place for future leaders.

“I’m not worried about the governor. I am worried about some mayors, some health departments,” he said. “Particularly in the right to worship, the governor was very careful not to trample too much in that. This bill is not a slap at the governor. This is a slap at the legislature, in that when we defined the rules of what the executive branch should or could do in emergency powers back in 2000, it was made way too broad. We’re working on those bills to refine that and rebuild it.”

Hulsey said further, “I think we still have to be very, very careful that in these three constitutional issues, you don’t use police power to enforce them. When you use police power to enforce not law, but a fiat out of the executive branch, that is a form of fascism.”

Mayor Richard Venable of Sullivan County said he believes the bill requires caution.

“It deserves a lot of study, and an abundance of caution before we start prohibiting people’s ability to act in emergencies. We have a responsibility to the public,” said Venable.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said he didn’t see the need for the legislation.

“We have never had law enforcement try to force people to do anything. Whether it’s wearing a mask or staying inside or outside a building, or even gathering,” Grandy said. “Law enforcement has never been involved in that activity.”

Hulsey said he ran the legislation as an amendment last June, where it reached the House floor.