ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Isaiah 117 House, an organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is expanding to Washington County, Virginia.

A news release from the organization on Tuesday revealed the nonprofit will host a community-wide kickoff event at Emory & Henry College in the lobby of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

The event aims to increase awareness about the organization and will feature a presentation from its founder and development director, Corey Paulson.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Washington County, VA. ,” Paulson said in a news release. “We encourage everyone — whether you are simply curious about our services or if you know you are ready to make a commitment and get involved — to join us as we take this exciting next step in Washington County, VA.”

For more information, click here or contact Megan Hamilton at 423-518-3760 ex. 610.