TN and VA sales tax holiday weekends are around the corner

(WJHL) — Shoppers can start mapping out their sprees, because Tennessee’s and Virginia’s once-a-year sales tax holiday weekends are around the corner.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Revenue, from July 26 – July 28 shoppers can save almost 10% on over 150 different items.

Just a few of those items include:

Clothing

School Supplies

Computers

Back-to-School Items

The release says state and local taxes will not be collected on included items $100 or less per item and computers priced at $1,500 or less.

For the full list of exempt items, visit the department’s website by clicking here.

The holiday is open to everyone, not just students or Tennesseans.

“The sales tax holiday means hard-earned dollars go back into the hands of Tennessee families,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “We encourage everyone to participate and take advantage of the savings during what can be an expensive time of year.”

The sales tax holiday weekend begins July 26 at 12:01 a.m. and ends on July 28 at 11:59 p.m.

Virginia’s sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 am on Friday, August 2 and runs until 11:59 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019. It always starts on the first Friday in August, ending the following Sunday. This is according to DealNews.com

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

The information below has been provided by the Virginia’s tax website.

What items are eligible?

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the 2019 Combined Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.