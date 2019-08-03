TN and VA law enforcement agencies patrol streets for “Hands Across the Border”

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Law enforcement from both Tennessee and Virginia worked across the state line Friday night to ensure safe driving on our roads.

Video from a security checkpoint on Highway 23 in Weber City, Virginia depicts part of Operation “Hands Across the Border.”

Officers pulled over every vehicle asking for identification, checking for various traffic violations.

Some people didn’t get off the hook.

Every year, dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies join together on the state line to spot drunk drivers, speeders, and more.

“We’ve got several tickets. I think we’ve got a few drug charges over at the other place over on the other road at the state line. Several tickets here tonight,” said Scott County Virginia Sheriff Chris Holder.

That checkpoint wrapped up at 1 a.m.

State police from both Virginia and Tennessee as well as various local agencies were involved.