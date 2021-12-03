TN Achieves still in need of almost 800 mentors for new college students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – TN Achieves is still in need of nearly 800 mentors, and the deadline to apply is Friday.

The mentors will help 2022 high school graduates navigate their last semester of high school and first semester of community college or technical school.

Mentors will be paired with five to seven students from their county in an effort to help students keep track of deadlines, help with paperwork and provide encouragement.

The mentorship program will begin in February and continue through November, and mentors will be allowed to choose which school they would prefer to work with.

This is part of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship that offers students the chance to attend any in-state community college or technical institute free of charge.