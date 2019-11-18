Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge to kick off holiday season with fireworks show Nov. 28

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2019 holiday season will start off with a colorful bang in Pigeon Forge as the Titanic Museum Attraction hosts its sixth-annual fireworks show.

According to a release from the attraction, the show is the largest fireworks display on the Smoky Mountain Parkway.

The event is free and will be staged at the entrance of the Titanic Museum. Visitors are encouraged to bring cameras.

According to the attraction’s president, COO and co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn, the show and its music will pay tribute to the passengers and crew of the Titanic.

The featured performer will be singer and actress Caitlin Mesiano.

Anyone wishing to take a tour of the attraction before or after the fireworks show is advised to make a reservation ahead of time. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

The attraction opens daily at 9:00 a.m.