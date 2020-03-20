Titan International to close Saltville plant

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Titan International has announced that it will close its wheel production facility in Saltville.

The company says the closure will involve a “multi-month phased approach” with the plant completely closing by the end of June.

About 23 people work at the Saltville plant.

“The Company recognizes that these changes will have a significant impact on employees and their families and intends to offer transition benefits and possible retention incentives that will be announced to employees at a later date,” said Vice President of Marketing Kim Boccardi.

“Titan will continue to honor their long term customer agreements and will be contacting customers in the coming days to ensure their primary needs are identified and orders are fulfilled during this transition,” Boccardi added.

The company began relocating equipment for all major component production from the Saltville plant to another facility in Quincy, Illinois back in 2017.