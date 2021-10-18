Tipton Street Pub shooting suspect appears in court

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two suspects connected to a downtown shooting in Tipton Street Pub appeared in court on Monday.

Jonathan Samuel Love Hall Murphy stands accused of 2nd-degree murder after investigators say he entered the pub late Friday night, quickly got into an argument with another patron, then according to court documents allegedly “drew a handgun from the front pouch pocket of his hoodie” and “fired three quick shots.”

According to court documents, the victim, identified as Ryan Nicholson, was shot two to three times in the exchange.

After the shooting, investigators allege that Murphy fled from the bar out of a back door before investigators arrested him in the area.

Court documents also state that investigators found a Glock 9mm handgun nearby.

Murphy says he is in the process of hiring a lawyer. He’s also charged for violation of probation after firing a weapon earlier this year in a neighboring bar. Bond stays at $260K. He’s to be back in court Nov. 1 at 9a.m. For a preliminary hearing @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) October 18, 2021

According to court documents, Murphy has pleaded guilty to his previous charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and evading arrest. Due to the previous guilty plea, the court is also accusing Murphy of violation of parole.

Murphy’s bond has now reached $260,000.

Alongside Murphy, Demarquiste’ Fugh of Chattanooga appeared in court charged with tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, Fugh admitted to removing a Smith & Wesson .380 handgun from the victim’s body before hiding it in his apartment.

Hugh’s public defender asked to lower the charges currently leveled against him and both have hearings set for Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. in Washington County.