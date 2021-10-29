Tipton-Haynes to host 10th annual ‘A Walk in Their Boots’ in November

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will host the 10th annual A Walk in Their Boots event, which aims to honor American soldiers.

Nov. 6-7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the community can learn the history behind the American military, featuring reenactments, impressions and demos.

The event, which coincides with Veterans Day, is free but donations will be accepted.

Activities will include a veteran demonstration and presentation, stations laid throughout the grounds’ 11 historic buildings and more.

A Walk in Their Boots will kickoff from Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site at 2620 S. Roan St.