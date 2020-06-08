Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site to host Summers Past History Program for kids starting Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site has announced that the site will hold its annual Summers Past History Program for kids ages 6-14.

According to a release from the site, there will be three five-day sessions offered by the site between June 8 and June 26.

During the programs, kids can work on historic-based crafts, listen to storytellers, play games and explore caves.

The sessions are limited to 20 participants, and the cost for each session is $100 for non-members and $90 for members.

A reduced fee is available for two or more children from the same family.

The sessions begin at 9 a.m. during each week and last until 2 p.m.

Parents can drop children off at 8 a.m. for no extra charge, and extended hours after 2 p.m. are available for $3 per child every hour until 5 p.m.

The first session start June 8 and lasts through June 12. This session highlights Native American bead weaving, making and playing the stick game and learning about Native American legends.

The second session will be from June 15 through June 19. This session focuses on hearth cooking, candle dipping, learning about the State of Franklin and more.

The third session runs from June 22 through June 26. The last session includes tin punching, felt pillow making, meeting a Civil War soldier and more.

Every week, the “Carters Raid” game will take place, as will a watermelon hunt.

A late morning snack will be provided every day.

For more information and the application, call the site at 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.