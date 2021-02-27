Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site to host paranormal investigations in March

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site announced that it will host two nights of paranormal investigation on March 24 and March 31 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The S.R.S. Paranormal team will return to guide the hunt across the historic grounds, using their investigative equipment after teaching participants their methods.

Each night will be limited to 20 participants that must be 12 years of age or older. Cost is $25 per person.

To register, email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com or call 423-926-3631.

Tipton-Haynes is located at 2620 S. Roan St. and is a Tennessee Historical Commission state-owned historic site.