Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site to host East Tennessee’s first Vietnam Reenactment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn, (WJHL) – The Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, along with “A Walk in their Boots,” is set to host East Tennessee’s very first Vietnam War Reenactment.

According to the release, the reenactment will feature a number of events for spectators and reenactors to partake in, such as a U.S. firebase, patrols of G.I.s searching for Viet Cong and the chance of surprise attacks by actors portraying the Vietnamese.

There will also be educational demonstrations starting at 11 a.m. for the public to learn more about the soldiers from each side.

The release says that the main event will take place at 3 p.m., which will be a large-scale battle including vehicles, machine guns and grenades.

The event will take place at the Historic Site on South Roan Street in Johnson City on Saturday, August 28 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.