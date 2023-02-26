JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site hosted the “State of Franklin Battle” to educate and celebrate the history behind the name, as well as the battle’s 235th anniversary.

“This is something unlike anything in US history that happened here,” said reenactor Chad Bogart. “And we’re very honored to be able to come out and teach folks what the occurrence might have been like. Let them see what the clothing looked like, the folks would have been wearing back then, and let them see the types of weaponry that was used during the battle and do some demonstrations for them and teach them a little bit of history. That they might connect to a little bit better by seeing touching it, feeling it, rather than just reading about it.”

There’s a rich history behind the name State of Franklin that goes back to the late 1700s. Many people around the Tri-Cities first think of road and business names when they hear the State of Franklin, however, it originates from a failed state that eventually became the East Tennessee area.

Among the day’s activities were demonstrations in blacksmithing and weaponry and an architecture tour of the old Tipton-Haynes estate.

The next event happening at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is ‘Springtime in Haynesville: Civil War Reenactment’ on May 6 and 7.