JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site held its annual ‘Springtime in Haynesville’ with a Civil War Reenactment.

Johnson City was called “Haynesville” in honor of Landon Carter Haynes during the Civil War. Haynes represented the State of Tennessee in the Confederate Congress while two of his sons fought in the war.

The Department of East Tennessee Civil War Reenactors were at the site to recall the history of the Civil War.

There was plenty of fun for spectators before the staged battle. Camps were available to learn more about Confederate and Union Soldiers, and how they lived day-to-day through the war.

Tipton-Haynes Co-Director Matthew Frye said that this is a great way to learn more about the Civil War.

“Tipton-Haynes represents multiple years of history,” Frye said.

The reenactment will also take place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission for adults is $6 and Children under the age of 12. Tipton-Haynes members will receive free admission.