Tipton-Haynes hosts military history for Veterans’ Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Veterans’ Day approaches this week, people were able to get a better understanding of the American soldier at the 10th annual “A Walk in Their Boots event” held at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City.

One major feature of the event was the “All Era Military Timeline” highlighting armed conflict from the American Revolution to modern day.

“Having a veteran come out to one of these events, actually picking up a weapon, showing it to his wife, showing it to his kids [and] grandkids saying ‘This is what I actually had while I was there,'” said Thomas Morrison, head historian. “Actually seeing that connection to somebody or something is sentimental.”

The event aimed to honor American soldiers by showing the history behind the nation’s military through impressions, encampments, military vehicles, battle re-creations and weapon demonstrations.

“A lot of reenactors here have a masters degree,” Morrison said. “Or even a doctorate in history where they can actually understand what the deal is with the history itself.”

Morrison, who’s father founded the group, said there are plans in the works for another Vietnam War event in the spring or early summer as well.