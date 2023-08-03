JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tipton-Haynes Historical Association is taking orders for specialty license plates with proceeds benefiting the association and state historic site.

The original Tennessee state flag. (Image courtesy of Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site)

Tipton-Haynes needs to collect 1,000 orders to get its specialty plate.

The plate’s design is based on the original Tennessee state flag, which was used from 1897 to 1905. It was a tricolor flag featuring diagonal red, blue, and white bands representing each of the Grand Divisions. Across the middle was the state’s nickname, the Volunteer State, and on one side was the number 16, representing Tennessee becoming the 16th state to be admitted to the Union.

The cost to order a plate is $35.

Those interested in purchasing one can call the site at 423-926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.