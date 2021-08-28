Tipton-Haynes Historic Site hosts region’s first Vietnam reenactment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a region first, reenactors took to the bush outside of the Tipton-Haynes Historic Site to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

The event was hosted by A Walk in Their Boots Foundation and featured a recreated United States firebase, a mock motor pool, patrols and ambushes by North Vietnamese forces.

The event’s main event was a full-scale battle with vehicles, machine gun fire and grenades.

“Since we’re still in the 50th of the conflict and we still have a decent, hopefully 20, 30 years with the Vietnam veterans,” said Thomas Miller, cofounder of A Walk In Their Boots Foundation. “Maybe they can come out and give us an avenue to tell their stories and help us be able to educate the future generations for them.”

The foundation plans to host other reenactment opportunities in November, which will be centered around the American Civil War.