JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dozens of people from the region joined in on the Celtic Gathering at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site Saturday afternoon.

Folks connected with stories of heritage and family histories and performances from local Celtic dancers.

This previews the East Tennessee Celtic Festival, which is set to happen at Tipton-Haynes on Sept. 3.

Those who are interested can enjoy the festival with a $10 day pass.