Tipton-Haynes celebrates ‘Springtime in Haynesville’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site celebrated “Springtime in Haynesville” on Sunday with a civil war reenactment.

The time on the battlefield was spent in remembrance of a time when Johnson City was called Haynesville in honor of Landon Carter Haynes.

A small battle took place Sunday at 2 p.m. featuring guns, cannons and all the works.

“It means a lot to help people understand, not only the national history, but even their regional history,” Matthew Frye, Co-Director of Tipton Haynes Historic Site, said. “These things keep your home life alive by understanding that just down the road from you something important actually happened.”

