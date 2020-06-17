Tips sought after tabernacle stolen from Boone church

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Police are seeking tips after someone stole a tabernacle from a church in Boone.

The Boone Police Department says it happened sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday at the Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church on Pilgrims Way.

According to police, someone entered the church and stole the tabernacle from the altar. It is about two feet tall by one foot wide and is made of brass.

The police department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check the recorded video for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the case may contact Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.