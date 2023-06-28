MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mosheim police say someone shot at an occupied police car early Wednesday morning.

According to the Mosheim Police Department, the incident happened around 2 a.m. as an officer was patrolling eastbound on Andrew Johnson Highway between Pottertown Road and Forest Road.

“The officer observed a group of cars traveling west on Andrew Johnson Highway when a shot from what is believed to be a larger caliber pistol was fired at the patrol car,” the police department said in a release.

Due to poor lighting, the officer was unable to give an accurate description of the vehicle and the vehicle was not found when the officer tried to pursue it, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Mosheim Police Department at 423-422-7666.