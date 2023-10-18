BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say there is no indication of foul play after a body was found Sunday, but investigators are seeking tips in the case.

Officers responded Sunday night to the 200 block of 2nd Street after a body was discovered in an open area between 2nd and 3rd streets, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

The body was identified as 58-year-old Elizabeth Roark, who is believed to be homeless, according to police.

Elizabeth Roark (Photo: Bristol, Tennessee Police Department)

Police said there was no apparent cause of death. Roark’s body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City to determine a cause of death.

With the investigation ongoing, the police department is asking anyone who had contact with Roark during the weekend of Oct. 15 to contact Det. Jared Patrick at jpatrick@bristoltn.org or 423-989-5552 or the TIPS line at 423-764-TIPS or tips@bristoltn.org.