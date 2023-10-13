KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Autumn Skateboarding event is taking place for free at the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park on Oct. 21.

According to a release from the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department, the free event aims to grow the local skating community and give the department’s beginner skateboarding class a chance to show off their tricks.

The event is sponsored by Woodstock Skate Shop and will feature a skateboarding mini clinic, a trick contest and a skills demo from the skating class. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The release said although the event is free, registration is encouraged so organizers have an idea of the potential turnout. Registration and more information can be found on KingsportTN.gov.