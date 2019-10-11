Tip Top Poultry brand chicken sold in TN & VA stores pulled from shelves due to listeria fears

TENNESSEE/VIRGINIA (WJHL) — If you have a certain type of chicken in your fridge or freezer, listen up.

There’s a new recall to learn about.

Tip Top Poultry issued a recall last month for chicken due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall was expanded on Tuesday.

It was sold under multiple brands in dozens of stores.

That includes Kroger, Aldi, Food Lion and Target.

You’re wanting to look for a produce by date from Jan. 21 through Sept. 24.

So far, no one has gotten sick, but the USDA says eating of this chicken will cause serious health issues, or even death.

You can learn more about the recall: HERE