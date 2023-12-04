NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Representative Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) announced a $25,000 grant on Monday to benefit the Butler and Watauga Valley Heritage Association.

According to a release from the State Capitol, the grant funding is part of the 2023-24 General Assembly’s Appropriations Act to the Tennessee State Museum, which distributes grants to nonprofit organizations and government-affiliated museums.

The grant funding for the Butler and Watauga Valley Heritage Association will help the organization make capital improvements to its facilities. The dollars must be used for “building and land improvements, including structural changes and renovations,” the release states. The heritage association has until June 30 to complete any projects funded by the grant.

Rep. Hill said in the release that the heritage association preserves local history by telling the stories of Johnson County and Butler— the “town that wouldn’t drown.”

“The Butler and Watauga Valley Heritage Association helps tell the story of Johnson County,” Hill said. “This grant will help them continue to do that, and I appreciate the Tennessee State Museum’s commitment to preserving Tennessee’s history.”

The release said $5 million total was distributed to 108 museums across 58 counties in the state.