BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Do you travel for business out of the Tri-Cities Airport and wish they had more direct destinations available?

Officials with the Tri-Cities Regional Airport are asking for your feedback. They have a survey seeking input on additional air service.

The 15-question survey touches on 2023 business travel expectations, top 10 business destinations, and airport use.

It only takes about 10 minutes or less to complete and closes on Nov.11.

Gene Cossey, the airport’s executive director, sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the importance of the survey.