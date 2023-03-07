BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Football icon and evangelist Tim Tebow will headline Bristol Motor Speedway’s live Easter celebration service prior to the start of the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9.

Christian musicians Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury will also headline the service.

The celebration will get underway at 4 p.m. on the BMS Fan Midway Stage near the E Parking Lot between the Green and Orange bridges. The race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled and humbled to provide our guests with such an amazing lineup of prominent worship leaders in Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury to headline our Easter Celebration prior to the start of the Food City Dirt Race,” BMS President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said in a release. “Our racing community and fan base is strong in faith and we are very proud and honored to gather together with everyone to worship and celebrate at this important event on Easter weekend once again at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

The Food City Dirt Race will be televised on FOX and broadcast on PRN Radio.

Race week will also see the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series hit the steep dirt banks of Bristol in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, which takes place on Saturday, April 8 with the green flag dropping at 8 p.m.